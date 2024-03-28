Two Irish authors among six shortlisted for Dublin Literary Award

TWO Irish authors are among six who have been shortlisted for the Dublin Literary Award.

Announced by Dublin City Council, the 2024 shortlist consists of Old God’s Time by Dublin-born Sebastian Barry and Haven by fellow Dubliner Emma Donoghue.

The other shortlisted titles include Solenoid by Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu, which is translated by Sean Cotter, If I Survive You by American Jonathan Escoffery, The Sleeping Car Porter by Canadian Suzette Mayr and Praiseworthy by Australian Alexis Wright.

Welcoming the announcement, Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, who is the patron of the annual award, called the shortlist “fascinating”.

“The titles on this year’s shortlist were nominated by public libraries in Romania, Germany, Jamaica, Canada and Australia,” he said.

“This Award is notable for highlighting authors from around the world while simultaneously celebrating excellence in contemporary literature.”

He added: “The 2024 winner will be chosen from this fascinating shortlist, which includes one novel in translation, and explores themes of race, discrimination, trauma, solitude and communism.”

Regarding her nomination, Ms Donoghue, who is based in Canada, said she was “honoured” to make the shortlist.

“Given my love of Dublin and librarians, there’s no shortlist I’d be more honoured to find myself on than this one,’ she said.

Now in its 29th year, the Dublin Literary Award is currently the world's most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English.

The winner wins €100k, or if the book has been translated the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000.

All nominations for the prize are chosen by librarians and readers from a network of libraries around the world.

Thanking all the nominating libraries who took part in the 2024 event, Dublin City Librarian, Mairead Owens said: “It’s always a pleasure to see the carefully selected shortlist from a longlist of 70 books and as ever we are indebted to the judging panel for their contribution in this regard.

“I know our library members will find much to muse over as they read the featured novels, all of which are available to borrow from your local library.”

She added: “I hope to see many readers diving into the shortlist and picking their own favourite before this year’s Dublin Literary Award winner is announced. Enjoy.”

The 2024 Dublin Literary Award winner will be announced on Thursday, May 23.