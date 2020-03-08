Two Irish men charged charged as part of investigation into alleged human-trafficking

TWO IRISH men have been charged by police as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged human trafficking.

Wayne Sherlock, 39, and Eoin Nowlan, 48, have been charged with alleged conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration, the National Crime Agency has confirmed.

Sherlock and Nowlan were arrested at Dover in Kent on Saturday.

The pair have been remanded into police custody following a hearing at Canterbury magistrates court in Kent the same day.

Their arrest follows the discovery of 10 migrants on a lorry purporting to be carrying tyres near Ghent in Belgium.

A 64-year-old man from Glasgow, who was driving the lorry, was detained by Belgian authorities along with a 30-year-old man from County Antrim in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

The driver has since been remanded in custody while the Northern Irishman was released on bail following questioning by NCA officers.

Two properties in England and Northern Ireland were also raided by NCA officers as part of the investigation.

Two suspected firearms were seized during the raids in England.

The NCA has confirmed that the migrants – believed to be two adults and eight children – are thought to be from south-east Asia.