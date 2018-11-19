Two killer whales spotted swimming off the coast of Dublin

A PAIR of killer whales have been spotted just a couple of miles of the Dublin coast.

Incredible footage of the two Orcas was uploaded to Facebook by John Leonard, a shipwright operating out of Howth Harbour over the weekend.

The incident took place during a trip, six miles east of Rockabill on Saturday (November 16th), which is off the Dublin coast near Skerries, north Co Dublin.

A video of the whales can be viewed below but comes with a warning - some explicit language features.

The clip has already racked up more than 40,000 views online as well as more than 500 shares and 87 comments from stunned Facebook users.

"Brilliant," one fan writes. "Wow thanks for sharing," another adds.

According to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, it is thought to be the second killer whale sighting off the Dublin coast in the last few weeks.

A pair of whales were previously spotted east of Ireland's Eye back on October 30th.

The Group is now working to establish whether they are the same whales.

More specifically they are looking to ascertain whether they are in fact Coe and Dopey Dick, two whales more commonly spotted around the Scottish West Coast Community.

Several experts and fisherman have already moved to claim the killer whales are from the Scottish West Coast Community.

At present, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group are trying to establish the authenticity of those claims.