Irishman Morgan McSweeney resigns as Keir Starmer's Chief of Staff in wake of Mandelson controversy

IRISHMAN Morgan McSweeney, a top aide to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has resigned as Downing Street Chief of Staff in the wake of the Peter Mandelson controversy.

Cork native McSweeney, 48, who was campaign director for Labour's landslide 2024 General Election victory, said the 'honourable' decision to step down had not been taken lightly.

One of Starmer's closest allies, McSweeney added that it was right to 'step aside for the bigger cause'.

Commenting on the news, the British Prime Minister said the Labour Party owed McSweeney a debt of gratitude for being key to their return to power after 14 years in opposition.

'Not an easy decision'

Starmer has come under scrutiny recently for his decision to appoint Mandelson as British Ambassador to the United States in late 2024.

The British Prime Minister stripped Mandelson of the role in September 2025 after it was revealed his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein had continued after the disgraced late financier's conviction for child prostitution.

Mandelson, a former Northern Ireland Secretary, resigned from the Labour Party last month following further allegations that he had received money from Epstein and shared sensitive government information with him.

In his resignation statement, McSweeney revealed that he had advised Starmer to appoint Mandelson to the role of ambassador.

"The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself," said McSweeney, who was born in Macroom.

"When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice.

"In public life responsibility must be owned when it matters most, not just when it is most convenient. In the circumstances, the only honourable course is to step aside.

"This has not been an easy decision. Much has been written and said about me over the years but my motivations have always been simple: I have worked every day to elect and support a government that puts the lives of ordinary people first and leads us to a better future for our great country. Only a Labour government will do that.

“I leave with pride in all we have achieved mixed with regret at the circumstances of my departure. But I have always believed there are moments when you must accept your responsibility and step aside for the bigger cause.”

McSweeney added that his thoughts were with Epstein's victims and said that while he did not oversee the due diligence and vetting process for Mandelson, he hoped the controversy would see the process fundamentally overhauled.

'Central role'

McSweeney, who joined Labour in 1997 after moving to London three years earlier, has risen through the party ranks after working on several successful campaigns for councillors and MPs.

He later led Starmer's campaign for the party leadership and was subsequently appointed as the party's Chief of Staff.

Later named Director of Campaigns, McSweeney was widely credited with masterminding Labour's successful 2024 General Election campaign.

Within the new government, he was first appointed Head of Political Strategy and later that year was made Downing Street Chief of Staff.

Upon news of his resignation, Starmer said it had been 'an honour working with Morgan McSweeney for many years'.

"He turned our party around after one of its worst ever defeats and played a central role running our election campaign," said the Prime Minister.

"It is largely thanks to his dedication, loyalty and leadership that we won a landslide majority and have the chance to change the country.

"Having worked closely with Morgan in opposition and in government, I have seen every day his commitment to the Labour Party and to our country.

"Our party and I owe him a debt of gratitude, and I thank him for his service."

