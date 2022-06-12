Two men charged after being arrested by police investigating Simon Coveney bomb hoax
Two men charged after being arrested by police investigating Simon Coveney bomb hoax

Simon coveney (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

TWO men arrested by the PSNI investigating a bomb hoax at a Belfast peace-building event in March attended by Simon Coveney have been charged.

The pair were arrested on Wednesday by officers investigating the security alert at the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation, where the Irish Foreign Minister was due to give a keynote speech.

Yesterday, leading loyalist Winston Irvine, 46, appeared at Laganside Magistrates Court in Belfast via video link charged with several offences.

He was remanded in custody after being charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

This morning, the PSNI charged a 51-year-old man with numerous offences and he will appear at Laganside Magistrates Court tomorrow.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a handgun and ammunition without a certificate.

At Saturday's hearing for Mr Irvine, a PSNI detective told the court they had planned to arrest the prominent loyalist on Wednesday on an unrelated matter.

Police observed a van park behind Mr Irvine's car and saw him opening his boot.

When Mr Irvine's vehicle was searched shortly after, police discovered two suspected firearms, magazines and more than 200 rounds of ammunition in a bag.

Mr Irvine said he was unaware of the contents of the bag.

He was denied bail and will appear in court again on July 1.

