Two men charged in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after being shot by a gunman who forced his way into her home (Image: Merseyside Police)

TWO men have been charged in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who died after being shot in Liverpool in August.

Thomas Cashman, 34, from Grenadier Drive, West Derby has been charged with the murder of Olivia.

He has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

One of the attempted murder charges relates to Olivia's mum, Cheryl Korbel, who was shot as she tried to prevent a gunman entering her house.

The gunman had no links to Ms Korbel's family.

A second man, Paul Russell, 40, from Snowberry Road, West Derby has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both men will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 3, 2022.

“Our work continues in earnest," said Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen of Merseyside Police.

“At the beginning of the investigation we were firm in our commitment to finding all of those involved in this case, which includes the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals, and those who have supplied the weapon or are hiding the weapons used in this incident.

"We have had an overwhelming response and support from the public since the tragic murder of Olivia and I would ask for your continued support so we can keep the promise we made to Olivia's family and the local community to ensure that those involved face justice."

He added: "Finally, our thoughts today are with Olivia's Mum and Dad, Cheryl and John Francis, and their families, who throughout the last few weeks have shown incredible strength, courage, and dignity."

