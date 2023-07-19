Two men charged with manslaughter in relation to 2022 assault
Jack Jermy-Doyle (Image: Lancashire Constabulary)

TWO men have been charged with manslaughter following a fatal assault in Preston, Lancashire last year.

Jack Jermy-Doyle, 25, was taken to hospital but died two days after the assault.

The incident, in which Mr Jermy-Doyle is believed to have been punched once, occurred at around 2.40am on August 12, 2022 in Preston city centre.

His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

On Tuesday, Jak Fairclough, 28, of Blackpool Road, Preston, and Jake Parkinson, 22, of Bow Lane, Preston, were charged with manslaughter.

They have been bailed to appear before Preston Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 3.

Mr Jermy-Doyle's partner, Kaitlyn Booth, recently set up a fundraiser in his memory.

She is due to take part in Tough Mudder next month, with all money raised going to the charity One Punch UK.

