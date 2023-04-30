Jail for man who killed stranger in 'unprovoked and vicious' attack

A MAN who killed a stranger in an 'unprovoked and vicious' attack before going on to boast about the assault has been jailed.

James O'Hara died as a result of his injuries 10 days after being attacked by Michael Hannan in Barrowford, Lancashire in 2021.

After admitting manslaughter on the first day of his trial on Monday, April 24, Hannan was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Thursday to five years and four months.

"James O'Hara posed no threat whatsoever to Michael Hannan who punched him with such force that he inflicted the injuries that would sadly lead to his death," said Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates of Lancashire Constabulary.

"He then went on to disgracefully revel in what he had done and showed no remorse and only accepted his guilt on the day of his trial."

Boasts

Hannan, 33, of Tynwald Road, Blackburn, attacked Mr O'Hara during a chance encounter on Gisburn Road, Barrowford on October 19, 2021.

Hannan punched Mr O'Hara so hard he caused fractures to his eye socket and nose and made him fall back and strike his head on the footpath, resulting in further fractures to his skull.

Mr O'Hara did not know his attacker and was merely walking past Hannan while holding a carrier bag containing an LP he had recently bought from a nearby charity shop.

Following the assault, Hannan ran off, leaving Mr O'Hara unconscious on the ground.

Less than two hours later, Hannan sent a photograph to friends of himself bare-chested, flexing his muscles.

He sent other messages boasting of what he had done.

Mr O'Hara, 45, was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

However, his condition deteriorated and on October 29, emergency services were called to reports of a sudden death at a property on River Way in Barrowford.

Mr O'Hara was pronounced dead at the scene.

He died due to acute bacterial meningitis, which developed as a direct consequence of the head injuries inflicted 10 days earlier.

"My thoughts today are first and foremost with the family and loved ones of James O'Hara," added DCI Haworth-Oates.

"They have lost a family member and friend as a result of a needless, unprovoked and vicious assault."

'Devastated'

In a statement, Mr O'Hara's family said they had been left 'broken-hearted at the cruel and needless way we lost James'.

"Tuesday, October 19, 2021 was the day that a single act of violence by Michael Hannan devastated the lives of our whole family," read the statement.

"Today he was sentenced to five years in prison which gives us some sort of closure, but we will be forever broken-hearted at the cruel and needless way we lost James."

They added: "One thing we can all hold on to is that Jay will never be forgotten because he left us all so much to remember.

"We will carry those memories in our hearts forever."