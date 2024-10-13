Two men jailed over sale of guns, ammunition and drugs on EncroChat

TWO men who used the encrypted communications network EncroChat to sell Class A drugs and firearms have been jailed following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Mark Nolan was sentenced to 20 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court this week after admitting conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Meanwhile, Darren Herlihy was jailed for 12 years after admitting conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons and conspiracy to supply heroin and cannabis.

Weapons and ammunition

Both men operated on the EncroChat platform before it was taken down in 2020.

Nolan, who used the handles 'RobustBronze' and 'MasterCastle', acted as an agent and broker for another EncroChat user, selling firearms on his behalf.

The 55-year-old of Melling, Liverpool, purchased a Tec-9 automatic pistol with between 200 and 400 rounds of ammunition, a Star 9 pistol with 50 rounds of ammunition and a Walther PPK, also with 50 rounds of ammunition.

Nolan, who has 31 previous convictions for 62 offences, sold the firearms and ammunition onto Herlihy, who then sold them onto other criminals.

Nolan was also involved in deals to supply at least 22.5kg of cocaine, 57kg of cannabis and 3kg heroin.

Herlihy, who used the handle 'JerryCoke', also conspired to supply 2kg of heroin and 136kg of cannabis.

The 38-year-old, who lived on a barge in Burscough, Lancashire, has 14 previous convictions for 17 offences.

'Rock-solid case'

NCA investigators under Operation Venetic — the law enforcement response to the takedown of EncroChat — proved that the handles belonged to both men.

"The NCA works with partners at home and abroad to protect the public from the threats of drugs and firearms, and we will continue to do everything possible to fulfil our mission," said NCA operations manager Ben Rutter.

"Our officers built a rock-solid case against these men who eventually realised they had no alternative but to admit their crimes.

"Offenders who peddle semi-automatic guns and heroin do not care in the slightest about the safety of our streets and residents. Their only concern is making money."