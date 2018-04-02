Two men taken into custody over seizure of drugs worth £1.3m

TWO MEN in their thirties have been charged with importation and possession of a significant amount of cannabis.

37-year-old Niall Mallon and 32-year-old Kevin McPolin were arrested on Friday following the discovery of more than £1 million worth of class B drugs.

According to BBC, the drugs were found in Mr Mallon's fuel container stored at his home in Dromore in County Down.

The judge ruling in court said the pair had committed "serious offences" and it was "obvious that some intelligence had led police to the defendant's address".

The two men are set to reappear in court this month to face sentencing.