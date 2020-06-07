Two-metre social distancing rules to be relaxed for pubs and hospitality sector from next month
IRELAND’S TWO-METRE social distancing requirement is set to be relaxed as part of measures designed to boost the reopening hospitality sector from next month. 

According to a report from the Irish Mail one Sunday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is set to give the go-ahead to plans that would see the two-metre rule reduced to 1.5 metres or even one metre by July, provided the infection rate of Covid-19 remains low. 

A Cabinet source told the Irish Mail on Sunday [via Extra.ie]: “NPHET have told the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to specifically look at the social-distancing requirement for the hospitality sector. 

“The big caveat is that the virus stays low. If it stays high, there will be no wriggle room. If it stays low, there will be wriggle room on the two metres. 

“If the rate stays low, the distancing will be reduced.” 

The source said the change was being considered amid a feeling that adults could be trusted to maintain safe public health practices around things like handwashing and the wear of face coverings. 

It also comes as the number of new instances of the virus continue to decline. 

Another 24 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic yesterday, while a further nine people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. 

Last week, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan confirmed that the initial easing of restrictions in Ireland had not negatively impacted the number of new cases being reported.

Under accelerated government plans, pubs serving food will be allowed to reopen from June 29. 

Despite the plans to relax distancing rules in pubs and restaurants, the two-metre rule is expected to stay in plan in schools with no plans at this stage to reduce it. 

