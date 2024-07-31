Two people die in Co. Westmeath helicopter crash

TWO people have died following a helicopter crash in Co. Westmeath on Tuesday.

The single-engine helicopter crashed at around 3.30pm at a farm between Killucan and Raharney,

The two men aboard the helicopter, both aged in their 40s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both bodies were taken to the Regional Hospital Mullingar, where post-mortem examinations are due to take place.

Gardaí have said they are liaising with the family of one of the men, an Irish national.

Meanwhile, they are trying to contact the next of kin of the second man, who is understood to be from Eastern Europe.

Following the crash, Longford-Westmeath TD Sorca Clarke extended her sympathies to the loved ones of the two men.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of two men following a shocking and tragic helicopter crash near Killucan today," said the Sinn Féin TD.

"My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and loved ones.

"The area the helicopter came down in is a small rural community and locals have expressed to me their shock at this tragic event.

"I want to extend also my sincere thanks to those who came to the aid of the men, the first responders and the emergency services.

"My thoughts are with them also this evening."

Her words were echoed by Fine Gael counterpart Peter Burke, who tweeted: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two men who tragically lost their lives today in Killucan.

"Our gratitude as always to the Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service, National Ambulance Service and the gardaí, who carry out a critical, but extremely difficult role."

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) is leading the investigation into the accident.

"A team of AAIU inspectors has arrived at Killucan, Co. Westmeath to continue a site survey of the accident site and to recover the helicopter to the AAIU's wreckage examination facility at Gormanston Co. Meath," the organisation said in a statement this morning.

"The AAIU would be grateful for the assistance of members of the public who may have photos or video of the helicopter flying in the vicinity of Killucan on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 30.

"They can either email [email protected] or contact the AAIU at 01-6041292."