Two people in critical condition following separate collisions in Fermanagh and Derry

TWO people are in a critical condition in hospital following separate collisions in Northern Ireland.

An 18-year-old male was taken to hospital following a collision in Co. Fermanagh on Friday evening, while a 20-year-old woman was injured in the early hours of Saturday in Co. Derry.

In the first incident, a silver Peugeot 207 Sport HDI was involved in a collision with a blue Honda Accord on the Letterboy Road.in Kesh at around 6pm.

The 18-year-old male, who was driving the Peugeot, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old man, who was the driver of the Honda, was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at present.

In the second incident, the woman in her 20s was driving a black BMW 3 Series that collided with a blue flatbed Scania lorry on Glenkeen Road in Aghadowey at around 3.20am.

Investigators have urged witnesses to either incident, or anyone who may have relevant camera footage, to contact them on 101.