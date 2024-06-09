Two people in critical condition following separate collisions in Fermanagh and Derry
News

Two people in critical condition following separate collisions in Fermanagh and Derry

TWO people are in a critical condition in hospital following separate collisions in Northern Ireland.

An 18-year-old male was taken to hospital following a collision in Co. Fermanagh on Friday evening, while a 20-year-old woman was injured in the early hours of Saturday in Co. Derry.

In the first incident, a silver Peugeot 207 Sport HDI was involved in a collision with a blue Honda Accord on the Letterboy Road.in Kesh at around 6pm.

The 18-year-old male, who was driving the Peugeot, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old man, who was the driver of the Honda, was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at present.

In the second incident, the woman in her 20s was driving a black BMW 3 Series that collided with a blue flatbed Scania lorry on Glenkeen Road in Aghadowey at around 3.20am.

Investigators have urged witnesses to either incident, or anyone who may have relevant camera footage, to contact them on 101.

See More: Derry, Fermanagh

Related

Police appeal for witnesses after two men and a woman attacked outside bar
News 2 days ago

Police appeal for witnesses after two men and a woman attacked outside bar

By: Fiona Audley

Boy aged 12 arrested on suspicion of arson after derelict building torched
News 6 days ago

Boy aged 12 arrested on suspicion of arson after derelict building torched

By: Fiona Audley

Police thank member of public for reporting drink driver
News 1 week ago

Police thank member of public for reporting drink driver

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Sharon Horgan and Brendan Gleeson star in new film based on Roddy Doyle book
Entertainment 2 days ago

Sharon Horgan and Brendan Gleeson star in new film based on Roddy Doyle book

By: Fiona Audley

Alcohol, drugs and fake cigarettes seized in searches across Belfast
News 2 days ago

Alcohol, drugs and fake cigarettes seized in searches across Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Former Irish president Mary McAleese unveils plaque honouring Anglo-Irish suffragette in London
News 2 days ago

Former Irish president Mary McAleese unveils plaque honouring Anglo-Irish suffragette in London

By: Fiona Audley

‘Every child should hear stories about immigrants’ says Irish author who tackles migration in latest book
News 2 days ago

‘Every child should hear stories about immigrants’ says Irish author who tackles migration in latest book

By: Fiona Audley

Drinking water fountains to be installed in public spaces across Ireland
News 3 days ago

Drinking water fountains to be installed in public spaces across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley