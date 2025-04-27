Two viable devices removed following separate security alerts in Co. Antrim
TWO viable devices have been removed by police following separate security alerts in Co. Antrim on Saturday.

In the first incident, police were called to a report of a suspicious object located at the Rathmore Drive area of Newtownabbey at around 12.50pm.

"Officers attended and the object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been taken away for further forensic examination," said Chief Inspector Tate.

The security alert ended at around 5pm and Rathmore Drive, which was closed during the public safety operation, was reopened.

Later, at around 10.50pm, another suspicious device was found around 10 miles away in the Holestone Road area of Ballyclare.

"Officers attended and the device, which has been declared as viable, was taken away for further forensic examinations," said Inspector Moore.

Diversions were put in place at the adjoining Moyra Road, however, the PSNI revealed on Sunday morning that the security alert had since ended.

