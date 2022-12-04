Tyson Fury calls out 'little sucker' Oleksandr Usyk in rant following Derek Chisora victory

TYSON FURY defeated Derek Chisora for the third time to retain his WBC world heavyweight title before calling out rival Oleksandr Usyk in a ringside rant.

The second-generation Irishman fronted up to the Ukrainian after his 10th round stoppage of Chisora at a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Fury's victory means a potential undisputed heavyweight fight with IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO title holder Usyk is on the cards.

Dominant

Fury, 34, was totally dominant against Chisora, the challenger battling valiantly despite being rocked by a series of uppercuts and powerful right hands throughout.

Chisora was undeterred and bravely continued to surge forward, but by the 10th round, referee Victor Loughlin had seen enough and halted proceedings.

After the routine victory over pal Chisora, Fury — who defeated Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 for the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO titles — then turned his ire towards Usyk, who was watching ringside.

"Where's Oleksandr Usyk, the rabbit?" said Fury.

"Hey rabbit! Usyk, you're next, you little b***h, you're next, you are next!"

Usyk made his way to the ring and as the pair stood face to face, Fury continued his rant, which included a dig at Usyk's previous opponent, Anthony Joshua.

"Me and you, sucker, next," added Fury.

"Me and you, you're getting it, little sucker. Rabbit! P***y!

"Look at him, 15-stone little midget beat a bodybuilder [Joshua]. Well, I ain't a bodybuilder, sucker, I'm gonna write you off.

"I already done one Ukrainian in Klitschko, didn't I? And I'll do you as well, gappy teeth.

"You ugly little man, you ugly little man!

"Let's get it on, b***h! Let's get it on.

"You may laugh now, but I will end this little sucker, end you, end you!"

Undefeated

Both Fury and 35-year-old Usyk are undefeated, with the Manchester boxer winning 33 (24 by way of knockout) and drawing one.

Saturday was his third meeting with Chisora, winning by unanimous decision in their 2011 bout before Chisora's corner pulled him out after the 10th round in their 2014 clash.

Usyk boasts a record of 20-0-0, with 13 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

He defeated Joshua by unanimous decision in 2021 before a split decision victory over the former two-time unified heavyweight champion in August.