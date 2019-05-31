U2 admit interest in getting their own film biopic after success of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman
U2 could follow in the footsteps of Queen and Elton John as the latest pop icons to get the big screen treatment, according to bassist Adam Clayton.

The recent box office triumphs of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman have sparked a rush in Hollywood for the next big rockstar biopic – with films about everyone from Arethra Franklin to Boy George and even Creation Records boss Alan McGee reportedly in the works.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X today, 59-year-old Clayton said Bono and the boys would be more than happy to have a movie made of their lives.

After the Irish musician announced the latest leg of U2's Joshua Tree world tour, Moyles asked him: "How long do you think it’ll be before you boys get a little movie made about you?"

Clayton replied simply: "Let's say we're open to offers".

Even if it was to become a reality, any future U2 biopic wouldn't actually be the first time the band have been depicted on the big screen.

The 2011 musical comedy Killing Bono tells the story of young Irish rocker Neil McCormick and his younger brother Ivan, who attempt to become pop stars but can only look on as their secondary school friends U2 hit the big time.

All four band mates – Bono (Martin McCann), The Edge (Mark Griffin), Adam Clayton (David Tudor) and Larry Mullen Jr (Seán Doyle) – were depicted in the film, which was based on McCormick's 2003 memoir Killing Bono: I Was Bono's Doppelgänger.

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 have released 14 studio albums and are one of the world's best-selling music artists in history – having sold an estimated 150–170 million records worldwide.

