'United in mourning': Tributes paid as Irish citizen Kim Damti confirmed dead in Israel

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has led the tributes after it was confirmed that Irish-Israeli woman Kim Damti has died in Israel.

The 22-year-old was reported missing on Saturday, October 7 after Hamas gunmen launched a horror attack on a music festival she was attending in Israel.

Ms Danti rang her mum as militants attacked the event in Sukkot, southern Israel, but her family heard nothing more from her in the days that passed and issued an urgent missing persons appeal via social media in the hope of locating her.

Tensions erupted in the embattled region following the surprise attack, with Israel retaliating with air strikes on Gaza.

Last night Ms Danti was confirmed dead, as the conflict continues to escalate and the death toll has risen to more than 1500 people.

President Higgins led the tributes to the tragic Irishwoman.

“It is with the greatest sadness that I have heard of the death of the young Irish-Israeli citizen Kim Damti,” he said.

“The circumstances in which her life was taken, having travelled as she did to attend a music festival, are truly appalling,” he added.

“It is not only those of us who are parents, but all of those who feel that young people should be free to attend events with their peers in conditions of safety, who will find such circumstances where a young life is taken so appalling.”

“Kim's death once again reminds us what an outrageous breach of fundamental international law in conditions of conflict it is to target civilians in this way.

“May I send my deepest condolences to Kim's family, friends and all those with whom she shared her life.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also paid tribute, stating: “As a nation we are united in mourning for Kim Damti.

“This vibrant young Irish-Israeli woman was struck down in her prime, with her adult life ahead of her.

“Her death, and the deaths of more than a thousand other citizens of Israel and from around the world, was senseless and barbaric."

He added: “Kim gave happiness and joy to her family and those around her.

“As we learn of her death, we pause to think of her, her family in Israel and Ireland and of all those now grieving in countless other nations.”