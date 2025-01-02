Lord of the Dance
Urgent missing person appeal for teen last seen three days ago
News

GARDAÍ have issued an urgent missing person appeal for a teenager who was last seen on Monday.

James Kerrigan is reported missing from his home in Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, since December 30.

Missing Cavan teenager James Kerrigan

The 16-year-old was last seen in Ashbourne, Co. Meath, at approximately 3pm on that day.

He is described as being 5 foot 2 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and green eyes.

“When last seen, he was wearing a black Zavetti Canada gilet, dark grey cargo pants, a grey half-zip tracksuit top, a black Nike neck warmer and black runners,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“Anyone with any information on James’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station, they added.

