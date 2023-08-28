Vigil held for victims of Clonmel crash

A VIGIL was held on Saturday to remember the four young people who died in a road traffic accident in Co. Tipperary last week. The Mayor of Clonmel told the assembled crowd, that the tragedy was the worst in living memory. "It's very hard to know what the families are feeling this evening, and while we can imagine, it's very hard to know," Richie Molloy said "All I can say as the mayor, the people of the town really want to show the families the feeling of unity that's out there.” Brother and sister Luke (24) and his sister Grace McSweeney (18) from Clonmel, and their friends, Nicole Murphy (18) from Ballypatrick, and Zoey Coffey (18) from Kilsheelan, died in the accident which occurred last Friday night. It was the worst road accident in the town’s history.

The collision happened on the outskirts of town shortly after 7.30pm. It is believed that in heavy rain the car flipped over and hit a wall.

The three young women were on their way to a celebration event after receiving their Leaving Cert results earlier that same day.

The vigil was attended by the Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan. He told the thousands who gathered: “Death has visited them, and the beautiful young lives of Luke, and Zoey and Grace and Nicole, left them, and they are silent before death,” he said. But he added that community would come together to help and support the bereaved families. Later, while speaking to the media, he said that renewed discussions about road safety may be needed in light of worsening road death figures.

Tipperary priest Father Michael Toomey, who has been comforting the families, said the tragedy occurred “on what should have been one of the happiest nights of their lives”.

Investigating gardaí have urged people to show respect to those involved after a drone was spotted at the collision scene.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to South Tipperary General Hospital, where post-mortem examinations are due be conducted in the coming days. Funeral dates will then be fixed.