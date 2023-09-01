Joint funeral for tragic siblings killed in Tipperary car crash takes place today
News

Joint funeral for tragic siblings killed in Tipperary car crash takes place today

Grace and Luke McSweeney (Pic: McSweeney family)

THE funeral of a brother and sister who died in a tragic collision in Tipperary last week will take place this morning.

Luke McSweeney, 24, and sister Grace, 18, were among four people who died when the car they were travelling in was involved in a horrific accident in Clonmel on Friday, August 25.

The siblings, who hailed from town, were travelling with friends Nicole Murphy, 18, from Ballypatrick, and Zoey Coffey, 18, from Kilsheelan, when the collision happened on the outskirts of town shortly after 7.30pm.

It is believed that in heavy rain their car flipped over and hit a wall.

The three young women were on their way to a celebration event after receiving their Leaving Cert results earlier that same day.

Grace McSweeney

During a vigil held the following day, to remember the four young people, the Mayor of Clonmel said the tragedy was the worst in living memory.

"It's very hard to know what the families are feeling this evening, and while we can imagine, it's very hard to know," Richie Molloy said .

“All I can say as the mayor, the people of the town really want to show the families the feeling of unity that's out there,” he added.

In a statement, the McSweeney family said Luke and Grace “will never be forgotten”.

“They will be sadly missed and their precious short lives will never be forgotten,” they stated.

Luke McSweeney

A joint funeral Mass takes place at 110.30am today at St Peter and Paul's Church in Clonmel, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be watched online here.

Luke and Grace leave behind their mother Brigid (nee Phelan), father Paul, brothers Mark and David as well as a large circle of extended family and friends.

See More: Clonmel, Grace McSweeney, Luke McSweeney, Tipperary

Related

Vigil held for victims of Clonmel crash
News 4 days ago

Vigil held for victims of Clonmel crash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí launch public appeal to find owners of stolen dogs rescued in Tipperary
News 2 years ago

Gardaí launch public appeal to find owners of stolen dogs rescued in Tipperary

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish animal charity rescues pony tied to electricity pole in Tipperary
News 3 years ago

Irish animal charity rescues pony tied to electricity pole in Tipperary

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Three-year-old boy and grandparents killed in Tipperary crash
News 2 days ago

Three-year-old boy and grandparents killed in Tipperary crash

By: Irish Post

Sinn Féin ‘ready to lead island of Ireland’ as prospect for new government grows
News 2 days ago

Sinn Féin ‘ready to lead island of Ireland’ as prospect for new government grows

By: Fiona Audley

One Night in Luggala — a music video celebrating Claddagh Records
News 2 days ago

One Night in Luggala — a music video celebrating Claddagh Records

By: Irish Post

Man charged with murder after body of much-loved father found ‘several days’ after death
News 2 days ago

Man charged with murder after body of much-loved father found ‘several days’ after death

By: Fiona Audley

Dublin Airport issues update as flights continue to be cancelled due to air traffic control fault in UK
News 2 days ago

Dublin Airport issues update as flights continue to be cancelled due to air traffic control fault in UK

By: Fiona Audley