Joint funeral for tragic siblings killed in Tipperary car crash takes place today

THE funeral of a brother and sister who died in a tragic collision in Tipperary last week will take place this morning.

Luke McSweeney, 24, and sister Grace, 18, were among four people who died when the car they were travelling in was involved in a horrific accident in Clonmel on Friday, August 25.

The siblings, who hailed from town, were travelling with friends Nicole Murphy, 18, from Ballypatrick, and Zoey Coffey, 18, from Kilsheelan, when the collision happened on the outskirts of town shortly after 7.30pm.

It is believed that in heavy rain their car flipped over and hit a wall.

The three young women were on their way to a celebration event after receiving their Leaving Cert results earlier that same day.

During a vigil held the following day, to remember the four young people, the Mayor of Clonmel said the tragedy was the worst in living memory.

"It's very hard to know what the families are feeling this evening, and while we can imagine, it's very hard to know," Richie Molloy said .

“All I can say as the mayor, the people of the town really want to show the families the feeling of unity that's out there,” he added.

In a statement, the McSweeney family said Luke and Grace “will never be forgotten”.

“They will be sadly missed and their precious short lives will never be forgotten,” they stated.

A joint funeral Mass takes place at 110.30am today at St Peter and Paul's Church in Clonmel, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be watched online here.

Luke and Grace leave behind their mother Brigid (nee Phelan), father Paul, brothers Mark and David as well as a large circle of extended family and friends.