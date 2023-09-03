Funeral takes place of 'larger than life' teenager who died in Clonmel collision

THE FUNERAL of a teenager who died in a collision in Clonmel has heard how she had been accepted onto a teaching training course.

Zoey Coffey, 18, from Kilsheelan was one of four young people who died in a collision in Clonmel on Friday, August 25 as she and her friends headed out to celebrate their Leaving Cert results.

She was laid to rest on Saturday, a day after the funeral of siblings Grace McSweeney, 18, and Luke McSweeney, 24, at the same church.

Nicole Murphy, 18, who also died in the collision, was laid to rest on Wednesday at St John the Baptist Church in Kilcash.

'Gentle, patient and selfless'

At Zoey's funeral Mass at Sts Peter & Paul's Church in Clonmel yesterday, her sister Clara revealed Zoey was excited about fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a teacher.

"Friday, August 25, a day I will never forget," said Clara.

"A day that started off with such excitement ended with the tragic loss of my beautiful little sister, her friends Grace and Nicole and Grace's brother Luke.

"Zoey had us up bright and early, eagerly awaiting her Leaving cert results, which she worked so hard for.

"Yesterday, we found out she received her CAO offer from Mary I [Mary Immaculate College] to be a teacher, a dream she had since she was a child.

"Zoey was a gentle, patient, selfless, enthusiastic girl and I have no doubt that she would have made the best teacher."

She added: "We were and always will be so proud of what Zoey achieved.

"Zoey was intelligent, witty, kind and — when she wanted to be — she was very stubborn, especially on Mondays.

"For the little size of her she was larger than life and although sometimes you might not have seen her, her presence was felt in any room because of her big personality.

"She put everybody's needs before her own and would help anyone."

Symbol of hope

Saturday's service was also a celebration of Zoey's life and at the family's request, mourners dressed in pink.

Meanwhile, chief celebrant Fr Michael Toomey donned a rose-coloured chasuble, usually reserved for one Sunday during both Lent and Advent as a symbol of hope.

"The colour rose gives us joy and the promise of hope when the darkest and hardest of days come upon us," he said.

"Our whole town and community are in need of both joy and hope after these last few difficult days."

Earlier this week, three people died in a separate collision in Tipperary.

Tom Reilly, 45, Bridget Reilly, 46, and their three-year-old grandson Tom died when the car they were travelling in struck a wall near Cashel.

Their funeral will take place at St John the Baptist Church in Cashel later on Sunday.