Music, chat, culture and an examination of Irish Manchester’s role in radical politics — in Irish and English

The annual Manchester Irish Language Group (MILG) Arts Festival takes place November 9-23. This year’s festival features an Irish language films, a bilingual history walk through Manchester, a singing workshop, bilingual social event, writing competition and online Irish language literary event.

MARK GOURLAY surveys what's on offer

Saturday 9th November at 10.30am

Bilingual History Walk

- meet at Engels Statue

First Street, Manchester, M15 4GU

A walk and talk in Irish and English will unravel the Irish influence in Manchester, from the Chartist movement through to Marxism, and many stops in between. The theme of the walk is Irish Manchester’s important role in radical politics in England.

The walk will start at the Engels statue on Tony Wilson Place and will then visit some of the locations of Irish interest around the city centre. The walk is being conducted by Tom Togher, one of the Manchester Irish Language Group tutors.

Among other stops, the walk will visit the site of Little Ireland — the original slum area, once home to most of Manchester’s Irish. This is where Friedrich Engels wrote his study of the conditions of the English working class, and on which he based his research — which would later form, along with the work of his lifelong friend Karl Marx, the basis for Marxism.

In Manchester, Engels met Mary Burns, a young Irish woman with radical opinions. They began a relationship that lasted 20 years until her death in 1863. Burns guided Engels through Manchester and Salford, showing him the worst districts for his research. After Mary’s death her sister Lizzie eventually became Engels’ partner.

The walk also takes in the Pankhurst monument, where there will be a discussion on the connections between radical politics in pre-Easter rising Ireland and the campaign for votes for women.

James Connolly’s time in Salford organising the dockers on the Manchester docks and the ship canal is also discussed, and the walk finishes at the Peterloo memorial.

The establishment of the first approved places of worship will also be visited, as well as a stop in Lincoln Square to look at the role of Irish labour in the American Civil War cotton embargo. Lincoln’s letter of thanks to the workers of Manchester will be remembered.

The walk passes by the John Ryland’s Library — where there’s an important collection of medieval Irish language books.

The Manchester Martyrs

Then on to the site of the execution of the Manchester Martyrs. The poem about the hanging, God Save Ireland by T.D. Sullivan, was published in 1867 in The Nation newspaper. Set to the American tune Tramp, Tramp, Tramp the Boys Are Marching, it served as an unofficial Irish national anthem for nationalists from the 1870s until the early 20th century. This was eventually replaced by Amhrán na bhFiann, originally written in English.

God Save Ireland is in honour of the three Manchester Martyrs — Michael Larkin, William Phillip Allen, and Michael O'Brien. They were executed for mounting an attack on a British police van transporting two Fenian prisoners John Kelly and his colleague Timothy Deasy to Belle Vue Gaol in Manchester. In the ensuing struggle a British policeman was killed. The execution was one of the last public hangings in Britain, and aroused bitter public feeling in Ireland.

John McCormack the tenor, then residing in the USA, had a big hit with the number. He accordingly found himself unwelcome in Britain for several years.

It is often cited that the derogatory term “Micks” for Irish people date back to the hanging of Michael O’Brien and Michael Larkin, and “Tims” from Timothy Deary. But no direct written evidence of this exists.

This will all be covered in the walk, then it’s back via the Free Trade Hall for a quick catch up on the Irish involvement with the Chartists, most notably Feargus O’Connor, the Cork man and one of the leaders of the movement.

There’s a chance afterwards to practise your Irish, or find out more about classes. Tickets for the walk are free but must be booked online at Eventbrite by searching for ‘Manchester Irish Language Group’.

Saturday 16th November at 10:30am

Irish Film Morning

HOME Arts Centre, 2 Tony Wilson Place, Manchester, M15 4FN

The film is the drama ‘c’ (Cert 15).

Set in the stunning wild mountains of North Connemara, County Galway, Foscadh (meaning Shelter) is a delayed coming-of-age tale that will have you rooting for its hapless hero as he takes his first tentative steps into adulthood.

Written and directed by Seán Breathnach, Foscadh is based on characters created by award-winning novelist Donal Ryan in his book The Thing About December. It tells the story of naïve recluse John Cunliffe who is suddenly propelled into manhood at the ripe old age of 28.

When his over-protective parents pass away, friendless John inherits mountain land that sits in the way of a lucrative wind-farm development and he is forced to navigate the choppy waters of trust, vengeance, and romance for the first time.

This screening will be followed by a discussion chaired by Sorcha Ní Fhlainn, Senior Lecturer in Film Studies & American Studies at Manchester Metropolitan University. This event will be delivered in Irish and English and is open to all.

Supported by the Government of Ireland. Programmed in partnership with Manchester Irish Language Group.

Foscadh

Nuair a chailltear a thuismitheoirí róchosantacha, fágtar talamh sléibhe ag an tuathánach soineanta John Cunliffe, talamh luachmhar atá sa bhealach ar fhorbairt mhór feirme gaoithe, agus níl an dara rogha aige ach dul i ngleic le castaí na hiontaoibhe, an díoltais, agus an rómáns don chéad uair ina shaol.

Is é Seán Breathnach a scríobh agus a stiúir Foscadh, atá bunaithe ar charachtair ón leabhar The Thing About December leis an úrscéalaí Donal Ryan.

Friday 22nd November at 8pm

Club Cuideachta

Upstairs at The Britons Protection, 50 Great Bridgewater Street, Manchester, M1 5LE

A relaxed social gathering with music and chat in both Irish and English. This is an opportunity to converse with other Irish speakers and learners, to try out your ‘cúpla focal’, or to learn more about the Irish language. All welcome. There will be traditional Irish music on the night; feel free to join in.

Saturday 23rd November from 2-5pm

Singing Workshop

City Centre venue

This interactive workshop will ‘teach’ and practise two (or three) traditional songs, one in Irish and one in English. It will look at the suantraí (lullaby) style of singing. The workshop will be led by Eimear Devlin from the Manchester Irish Language Group. No prior experience is needed and the venue will be in the city centre. Tickets are free but must be booked online at Eventbrite by searching for ‘Manchester Irish Language Group’.

Writing Competition and Online Literary Event

The 2024 Manchester Irish Language Writing competition is now open. This year, entries will be based on the theme of 'Ag faire / Watching'. There are 2 categories available - poetry and short story. The closing date for entries is 25th October 2024. Go to https://comortasscribhneoireachta.wordpress.com for more details, then download your entry form on the ‘How to Enter’ page. The following prizes will be awarded for each category / bronnfar na duaiseanna seo a leanas ar gach catagóir:

1ú: £100 ; 2ú: £75 ; 3ú: £50

The winners of the writing competition will be announced at the online literary event also taking place in November. The event will include readings from a published author’s work followed by a Q&A, in Irish and English. Look out for details of this free event on the writing competition website.