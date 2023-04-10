Warning issued to people travelling in Northern Ireland during President Biden visit

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have issued a warning to the people of Northern Ireland ahead of the state visit by US President Joe Biden tomorrow.

In a statement issued today the police force warned that there would be traffic disruption on the roads surrounding Belfast International Airport tomorrow due to the arrival of the President.

“There will be traffic disruption in the vicinity of Belfast International Airport in the lead up to the visit by President Biden to Northern Ireland this week,” they confirmed.

Those travelling to or from the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey.”

President Joe Biden is due to arrive in Belfast tomorrow on a trip marking the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Following his time in Belfast he will visit Dublin and counties Mayo and Louth.