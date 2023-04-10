Warning issued to people travelling in Northern Ireland during President Biden visit
News

Warning issued to people travelling in Northern Ireland during President Biden visit

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have issued a warning to the people of Northern Ireland ahead of the state visit by US President Joe Biden tomorrow.

In a statement issued today the police force warned that there would be traffic disruption on the roads surrounding Belfast International Airport tomorrow due to the arrival of the President.

“There will be traffic disruption in the vicinity of Belfast International Airport in the lead up to the visit by President Biden to Northern Ireland this week,” they confirmed.

Those travelling to or from the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey.”

President Joe Biden is due to arrive in Belfast tomorrow on a trip marking the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Following his time in Belfast he will visit Dublin and counties Mayo and Louth.

See More: Belfast Airport, PSNI, President Biden

Related

Ryanair to cease all flights to and from Northern Ireland
News 1 year ago

Ryanair to cease all flights to and from Northern Ireland

By: Rachael O'Connor

Coronavirus reaches Northern Ireland as man is treated for symptoms in Belfast
News 3 years ago

Coronavirus reaches Northern Ireland as man is treated for symptoms in Belfast

By: Harry Brent

Passenger plane incident at Irish airport could have resulted in 'multiple fatalties'
News 5 years ago

Passenger plane incident at Irish airport could have resulted in 'multiple fatalties'

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

Latest

President Higgins pays tribute on death of Nazi war crimes prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz
News 1 hour ago

President Higgins pays tribute on death of Nazi war crimes prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz

By: Fiona Audley

Rishi Sunak praises 'incredible' Good Friday Agreement ahead meeting with President Joe Biden
News 17 hours ago

Rishi Sunak praises 'incredible' Good Friday Agreement ahead meeting with President Joe Biden

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ceremony takes place in Dublin to mark 107th anniversary of the Easter Rising
News 18 hours ago

Ceremony takes place in Dublin to mark 107th anniversary of the Easter Rising

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pope Francis calls for end to conflict in traditional Easter Urbi et Orbi message from the Vatican
News 20 hours ago

Pope Francis calls for end to conflict in traditional Easter Urbi et Orbi message from the Vatican

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest after man hospitalised following glass attack in Co. Fermanagh
News 1 day ago

Arrest after man hospitalised following glass attack in Co. Fermanagh

By: Gerard Donaghy