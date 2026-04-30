Five deaths on Northern Irish roads in one ‘catastrophic’ weekend

AN urgent safety appeal has been issued to the public in Northern Ireland after five road fatalities were recorded in one 24-hour period.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Minister for Infrastructure Liz Kimmins have urged drivers to be extra vigilant and mindful of the dangers on the road as we head into the bank holiday weekend.

“The past weekend has been catastrophic on our roads,” Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said this week.

“Within 24 hours, between Saturday 25 April and Sunday 26 April, five people lost their lives as a result of road traffic collisions.

“The thoughts and sympathies of the Police Service of Northern Ireland are with the families and the loved ones of those who have died, and those who were injured,” she added.

In total 29 people have lost their lives on Northern Irish roads so far in 2026.

That figure is more than double the number of road deaths for the same period last year - when there were 14 road deaths.

“These deaths are a stark and cruel reminder of the very real dangers that exist on our roads,” As Chf Con Jones said.

“Twenty nine people have lost their lives on roads in Northern Ireland so far this year - what we might think of traditionally as the size of a school class.

“This is 29 families whose lives have been changed in an instant and forever - friends and communities left devastated.”

Minister Kimmins said that the loss of 29 lives in just four months means “on average, a life has been lost every four days”.

“They set off on what was to be an everyday journey, but it turned out to be their last day,” she added.

“The loss occurs in an instant, but the devastation it causes lasts a lifetime for those left behind and I send my heartfelt condolences to everyone who is grieving today.”

The minister urged drivers to be extra cautious while out enjoying the good weather this weekend.

“As we head into the bank holiday weekend, my appeal is for everyone using the roads to take extra care,’ she said.

“Control your speed, put your phone away, never drink or drug drive, don't get distracted and always wear your seatbelt.

“We all want to get out and about to enjoy the good weather with our friends and family. We’ve all got plans, places to be.

“Let’s make sure we all get there – and get home – safely.”

The PSNI has confirmed there will be “increased visibility” of the force on the roads across Northern Ireland this weekend.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.