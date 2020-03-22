WATCH: Care home keeps residents entertained with life-sized game of Hungry Hippos
News

WATCH: Care home keeps residents entertained with life-sized game of Hungry Hippos

A CARE home in Wales has gone viral after staging a life-sized version of the popular game Hungry Hungry Hippos to keep residents entertained during the coronavirus self-isolation. 

The efforts of staff at Bryn Celyn care home have caught the imagination on social media. 

They shared a video online of residents sat in wheelchairs in a circle while staff pushed them into the middle to try and collected a series of coloured balls using boxes and brooms. 

“Residents really enjoyed playing a new game today, Hungry Hippos,” the caption alongside the video read. 

“Lots of laughter to lift morale of the team and residents.” 

The video proved a huge hit on social media, where it has amassed over a million views as well as praise from all corners for the inventive way the care home’s staff are keeping spirits up. 

It’s the latest example of the kind of fun activities those experiencing lockdown have come up with to pass the time during self-isolation. 

In Ireland, for example, one block of flats in Dublin staged a massive game of bingo for all of the residents. 

Others have indulged in social distancing-friendly Irish dancing and one family even staged their own adorable St Patrick’s Day parade from the comfort and security of their front garden. 

