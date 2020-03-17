WATCH: Irish town celebrates St Patrick’s Day with a bit of social distancing-friendly Irish dancing

IRELAND MAY be in the grip of a coronavirus outbreak but that hasn’t stopped people across the Emerald Isle from finding ways to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Over in the County Kildare town of Newbridge, for instance, locals have been busy enjoying a bit of Irish-dancing with a twist on.

Keen to adhere to government recommendations about social distancing, the local residents of Liffey Drive have been careful to keep a healthy bit of space from one another while enjoying a time-honoured Irish tradition.

The results soon found their way onto social media after RTE appealed for people across Ireland to share pictures and videos of how they are seeing in March 17.

Posted on Twitter by Kate Sherry, the group's Irish dancing efforts look like a lot of fun and a great way to while away an otherwise sombre St Patrick’s Day.

#RTEVirtualParade Happy St Patrick’s day from Liffey Drive in Newbridge 💚Irish dancing complete with social distancing pic.twitter.com/yKgMoXNeGN — Kate Sherry (@KateSherry6) March 17, 2020

Who knows? It may even catch on, with officials suggesting the current coronavirus lockdown could go on for a matter of months, rather than weeks.

Given Ireland’s insatiable appetite for Irish dancing in its many glorious forms, this could be the first of many social distancing-friendly efforts that find their way onto social media.

For now, let’s just enjoy the efforts of the residents of Liffey Drive in Newbridge – you've put a smile on many a face today.