WATCH: Colin Farrell breaks down in tears while talking about homelessness
News

WATCH: Colin Farrell breaks down in tears while talking about homelessness

IRISH actor Colin Farrell was visibly overwhelmed while speaking about homelessness during a recent appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

The Dublin-born Hollywood star spoke about the impact of Covid-19 and how tough the pandemic had been for everyone, particularly for those without a home.

Farrell said the homelessness problem in Hollywood was "disgraceful" and while he acknowledged he lives a very secure life and hasn't done anything to help, he said he hopes he can change that.

"What a tragic and difficult year of social unrest and essential things happening that have needed to happen and ugliness that we've seen and, you know, the homelessness here," Farrell said as he struggled to finish his sentence.

"It's pretty tough to see, and hey, I'm tearing up here like an a**hole, excuse me, but it's pretty tough to see, I don't get it.

"Am I doing anything about it right now? No, but I'd like to think about doing something about it.

"But I don't understand how so many people can be on the street. I say that knowing full well how fortunate I am, and I live in a nice house and have a very safe existence."


Farrell said he hadn't been home to Ireland since the pandemic began but insisted that he missed the place and revealed that he's "going back soon."

The Phone Booth star was promoting his latest work, a gritty TV drama set in the Arctic called The North Water.

Farrell plays Henry Drax, a harpooner and brutish killer whose amorality has been shaped to fit the harshness of his world.

"He's a bad man. There's a darkness at the heart of this fella that is the colour of night," Farrell said of Drax.

"He has no compunction, no apology, a terrifying individual, but fun to play!"

The North Water will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

See More: Colin Farrell, Homelessness

Related

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell to begin work on new film from director of In Bruges this summer
News 3 months ago

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell to begin work on new film from director of In Bruges this summer

By: Jack Beresford

Famous Irishman Colin Farrell cast as Englishman in film about Thai cave rescue of boys' soccer team
News 3 months ago

Famous Irishman Colin Farrell cast as Englishman in film about Thai cave rescue of boys' soccer team

By: Jack Beresford

Colin Farrell’s stunning transformation into 'Penguin' showcased in new pictures from 'The Batman' set
News 8 months ago

Colin Farrell’s stunning transformation into 'Penguin' showcased in new pictures from 'The Batman' set

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Stunning exhibition reveals enduring popularity of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way among the nation's artists
Culture 3 minutes ago

Stunning exhibition reveals enduring popularity of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way among the nation's artists

By: Fiona Audley

Coventry plays host – virtually and physically – to the 2021 All Britain Fleadh and much more
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Coventry plays host – virtually and physically – to the 2021 All Britain Fleadh and much more

By: Chris Egan

WATCH: Shamrock Tenors pay tribute to Belfast in emotive new music video featuring Normal People star
Entertainment 3 hours ago

WATCH: Shamrock Tenors pay tribute to Belfast in emotive new music video featuring Normal People star

By: Fiona Audley

Euro 2020 final: When is England v Italy and how can I watch it?
Sport 3 hours ago

Euro 2020 final: When is England v Italy and how can I watch it?

By: Harry Brent

Minister announces €455k in grants for the promotion of Irish arts globally
Culture 3 hours ago

Minister announces €455k in grants for the promotion of Irish arts globally

By: Fiona Audley