WATCH: Gardaí rescue wild hedgehog who got into prickly situation with takeaway cup
News

WATCH: Gardaí rescue wild hedgehog who got into prickly situation with takeaway cup

(Donegal Gardaí /Facebook)

GARDAÍ HAVE helped rescue a wild hedgehog who got itself into a very prickly situation in County Donegal.

Members of An Garda Síochána have been undertaking a campaign of community policing since the coronavirus pandemic hit Irish shores, helping countless people with food deliveries, checking in on the vulnerable and helping children celebrate their birthdays under lockdown-- but its not just humans the Gardaí are helping out.

In Letterkenny, Detective Sergeant Galvin and Detective Garda McGonigle came across a hedgehog who had somehow gotten stuck inside an empty takeaway container while searching for food.

Gardaí found the hedgehog with its head stuck in a milkshake cup on a quiet road in Letterkenny (Donegal Gardaí)
Advertisement

The Gardaí posted a video of the heartwarming moment the officers helped free the poor creature, with the caption 'Everything 'quill' be ok!'-- and the video quickly went viral around the world.

In the footage, the distressed animal can be seen wandering a quiet road at night, with an empty milkshake container-- almost as big as the hedgehog itself-- lodged stubbornly on its head.

"The poor wee hedgehog's got his head stuck," one of the officers comments.

(Donegal Gardaí /Facebook)

As the officer goes closer, the hedgehog can be seen using its tiny paws to try and pull the container off, but to no avail.

The kind-hearted Garda gently removes the container with a triumphant "Now for ye!" and, as if hardly believing his luck, the hedgehog stands still for a moment before the Garda sends him away with a typically Irish "Good lad, good luck."

Advertisement

The video has found its way onto multiple social media platforms and viral video websites, with the original video from Donegal Gardaí drawing hundreds of comments from delighted animal lovers.

"A very happy ending, well done to the garda," one woman wrote. "You certainly were meant to be there. Heroes."

Many others pointed out that this was the sad reality of what happens to wildlife when people leave their litter behind them, with one man thanking the Gardaí for the rescue but adding, "Folks this is what happens when you throw your litter on the ground.

"Have a bit of consideration for our wildlife if you haven't got it for yourself."

Check out the video below, and remember to always take your litter with you!

See More: Donegal, Gardai, Hedgehog, Letterkenny, Video

Related

Gardaí force Irish pub to halt its Guinness delivery service
News 1 week ago

Gardaí force Irish pub to halt its Guinness delivery service

By: Jack Beresford

Daniel O’Donnell lifts spirits at Donegal community hospital with surprise concert for elderly fans
News 1 week ago

Daniel O’Donnell lifts spirits at Donegal community hospital with surprise concert for elderly fans

By: Jack Beresford

Six donkeys, two ponies rescued from 'terrible conditions' in Donegal
News 1 week ago

Six donkeys, two ponies rescued from 'terrible conditions' in Donegal

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Gardaí investigating mass brawl involving 'up to 70 youths' as footage emerges online
News 23 minutes ago

Gardaí investigating mass brawl involving 'up to 70 youths' as footage emerges online

By: Rachael O'Connor

Beloved granddad killed in house fire 'was bringing cigarettes and food to isolated friend'
News 2 hours ago

Beloved granddad killed in house fire 'was bringing cigarettes and food to isolated friend'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardai come to the rescue of Dublin fox found trapped in fencing during routine patrol
News 22 hours ago

Gardai come to the rescue of Dublin fox found trapped in fencing during routine patrol

By: Jack Beresford

The Cranberries' hit 'Zombie' named among list of Spotify's 'Top 50 Lockdown Songs'
News 23 hours ago

The Cranberries' hit 'Zombie' named among list of Spotify's 'Top 50 Lockdown Songs'

By: Jack Beresford

Irish nurse turned MP calls for joined-up healthcare approach to pandemic
News 1 day ago

Irish nurse turned MP calls for joined-up healthcare approach to pandemic

By: Mal Rogers