WATCH: Heartwarming moment Fulham players celebrate goal with young disabled fan who was abused online
News

WATCH: Heartwarming moment Fulham players celebrate goal with young disabled fan who was abused online

Rhys Porter and Fulham's USA international Tim Ream (Images: @rhysporter__/Twitter; Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A FULHAM fan who was the subject of horrible online abuse was embraced by his heroes as they celebrated a goal against Bristol City.

Rhys Porter, 13, who has cerebral palsy, was subjected to thousands of hateful comments after posting a clip online of himself making saves.

However in heartwarming scenes at Ashton Gate on Saturday, the Cottagers included Rhys in their celebration after Aleksandar Mitrovic's opener.

It follows an incredible few weeks for the young Fulham supporter after he was targeted by online trolls.

Turning the abuse into something positive, Rhys set up a fundraiser for the charity Scope, as part of their Make It Count campaign.

It has so far raised over £17,000.

The teen then got the opportunity to train with the England national cerebral palsy football team.

Last weekend, Rhys was invited to Fulham's home game against Reading, where he took part in a half-time Q&A.

This week he visited Fulham's training ground, where he met manager Marco Silva and joined in drills with goalkeepers Marek Rodák and Paulo Gazzaniga.

While there, he was surprised during a live TV interview with the BBC by Fulham defender and USA international Tim Ream, who described Rhys as 'an inspiration'.

And ahead of yesterday's game, he was included on the official website as an honorary player alongside club number one Rodák.

Rhys was included as an honorary player on Fulham's website

Yesterday's match finished 1-1 after a late Kasey Palmer goal for Bristol City.

The result leaves the Cottagers in fourth place in the Championship.

Despite not winning, Ream again acknowledged Rhys' support after the game.

See More: Cerebral Palsy, Fulham FC, Rhys Porter

Related

Irishman with Cerebral Palsy raises €25k for frontline workers by walking 25 kilometres in five days
News 1 year ago

Irishman with Cerebral Palsy raises €25k for frontline workers by walking 25 kilometres in five days

By: Jack Beresford

Irish man with cerebral palsy 'humiliated & embarrassed' after being refused from bus for looking 'drunk'
News 1 year ago

Irish man with cerebral palsy 'humiliated & embarrassed' after being refused from bus for looking 'drunk'

By: Harry Brent

'When will I walk, Mummy?' - Family must raise £45k to fund daughter’s life-changing surgery
News 2 years ago

'When will I walk, Mummy?' - Family must raise £45k to fund daughter’s life-changing surgery

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Robert De Niro on tracing his Irish heritage after years of searching
News 13 hours ago

Robert De Niro on tracing his Irish heritage after years of searching

By: Jack Beresford

Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system to end immediately
News 20 hours ago

Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system to end immediately

By: Michael Murphy

Ireland set for major temperature drop from next week, Met Éireann forecasts
News 1 day ago

Ireland set for major temperature drop from next week, Met Éireann forecasts

By: Michael Murphy

Taoiseach urges UN to respond to ‘alarm bells’ over Covid, conflict and climate change
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach urges UN to respond to ‘alarm bells’ over Covid, conflict and climate change

By: Michael Murphy

Guinness Announces Chicago Taproom to open in 2023
News 1 day ago

Guinness Announces Chicago Taproom to open in 2023

By: Frank Collins