A DUBLIN cyclist was left red-faced after crashing head-first into a parked car while trying to abuse a nearby motorist. 

Forget knees and elbows, this man's ego took one hell of a bruising after getting his comeuppance in hilarious fashion.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which took place near an industrial estate in Glasnevin, shows a cyclist approaching a bend in the road before turning to shout obscenities at a van driver behind him. A wheelie stupid thing to do, you'll agree.

He can be heard shouting something vaguely rude ... but he spoke too soon.

As the rider raises his middle finger in rebellious triumph, he turns back around to see a parked Nissan 4X4 inches from his front tyre.

Hitting the car head-on, his bike spins around in mid-air, sending the cyclist crashing to the concrete floor.

How embarrassing.

Get a grip, fella. In more ways than one!

