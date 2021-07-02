A DUBLIN cyclist was left red-faced after crashing head-first into a parked car while trying to abuse a nearby motorist.

Forget knees and elbows, this man's ego took one hell of a bruising after getting his comeuppance in hilarious fashion.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which took place near an industrial estate in Glasnevin, shows a cyclist approaching a bend in the road before turning to shout obscenities at a van driver behind him. A wheelie stupid thing to do, you'll agree.

He can be heard shouting something vaguely rude ... but he spoke too soon.

Dublin cyclists are the worst, here 1 that got instant karma 😃 pic.twitter.com/q5LSbZQ0mx — @cab14 (@cab1412) July 1, 2021

As the rider raises his middle finger in rebellious triumph, he turns back around to see a parked Nissan 4X4 inches from his front tyre.

Hitting the car head-on, his bike spins around in mid-air, sending the cyclist crashing to the concrete floor.

How embarrassing.

Get a grip, fella. In more ways than one!