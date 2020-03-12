WATCH: Irish trad session breaks out in park in Yoyogi Park, Tokyo
News

WATCH: Irish trad session breaks out in park in Yoyogi Park, Tokyo

(Twitter / @IrishEmbJapanEN)

THE LOVE of traditional Irish music is wide-ranging, passed from generation to generation, and can be found worldwide.

But while places like America, the United Kingdom and Australia tend to be the best-known for their thriving Irish communities, sprinkes of Irish culture can be found literally everywhere in the world.

They celebrate St Patrick's Day in Malta, GAA Clubs can be found everywhere from Dubai to Beijing, and you could be anywhere in the world when you'll hear the surprising strains of an Irish fiddle-- which is exactly what happened with this Irish Embassy worker in Japan.

The Irish Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, took to Twitter this morning to share a video of a group of talented young Japanese people in Yoyogi Park belting out some Irish trad tunes.

Advertisement

"On lunchtime stroll in Yoyogi Park, Tokyo, this you would come across," the caption alognside the video reads.

"Wonderful ties between Japan and Irish traditional music."

The writer finishes the caption with "Tá Lá Fhéile Pádraig ag teacht"-- St Patrick's Day is coming.

It seems this is far from a rare ocurrence, as one person responded to the video with a photograph of their own-- a Japanese busker advertising an Irish music set for the Modern Irish Project.

Advertisement

An estimated 70 million people in the world proudly claim to be of Irish ancestry-- eclipsing the 6.6 million people who live on the island of Ireland.

See More: Ireland, Irish Embassy, Tokyo, Trad Music

Related

Donald Trump bans all travel to US from Europe - except for the UK and Ireland
News 3 hours ago

Donald Trump bans all travel to US from Europe - except for the UK and Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Young homeless man found dead on Dublin street
News 1 day ago

Young homeless man found dead on Dublin street

By: Rachael O'Connor

Top doctor warns coronavirus could claim lives of up to 120,000 across Ireland
News 3 days ago

Top doctor warns coronavirus could claim lives of up to 120,000 across Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Dublin school pays tribute to special needs teacher who died after being hit by getaway car
News 31 minutes ago

Dublin school pays tribute to special needs teacher who died after being hit by getaway car

By: Harry Brent

Catholic Bishops issued guidance on funerals, confirmations, baptisms and collection baskets
News 32 minutes ago

Catholic Bishops issued guidance on funerals, confirmations, baptisms and collection baskets

By: Jack Beresford

Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenager
News 2 hours ago

Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenager

By: Harry Brent

Annual White House shamrock handover cancelled
News 3 hours ago

Annual White House shamrock handover cancelled

By: Jack Beresford

New York St Patrick's Day parade cancelled amid growing coronavirus threat
News 3 hours ago

New York St Patrick's Day parade cancelled amid growing coronavirus threat

By: Rachael O'Connor