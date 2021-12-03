Watch: The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl perform ‘Fairytale of New York’ on St. Patrick’s Day 1988

THERE ARE few songs that stir up memories of Christmas in Ireland quite like The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale of New York.

A reminder of happy times in warm, cosy pubs surrounded by friends and family, one of the most unique aspects of the song is the way it still feels fresh all these years later.

Much of the credit for that goes to both MacGowan, the rest of The Pogues and, of course, MacColl herself.

While MacGowan and Jem Finer's lyrics remain as timeless and captivating as ever, MacGowan's vocal style is both unmistakably Irish and effortlessly cool.

But if he represents the brains behind the song, MacColl is undoubtedly the heart, with the much-missed vocalist giving the song its rousing anthemic quality.

Combine these elements alongside the music of The Pogues themselves and you have the perfect recipe for the greatest Christmas song of all time.

Part of what makes Fairytale of New York such an enduring prospect too is the fact it doesn’t feel like a Christmas song.

It’s not a cynical attempt at cashing in on the festive season while the central themes conjured up by MacGowan’s lyrics and the back-and-forth between the two vocalists are as enduring as ever.

Proof of its universal appeal came all the way back in 1988, when The Pogues and MacColl got together to perform the song at Kentish Town Forum in London.

Coming on St Patrick’s Day of all times, it is fair to say that the Guinness was flowing that night.

But despite the fact the song is performed on St Paddy’s Day of all times, it remains as unforgettable as ever with MacGowan at his incomprehensible best alongside the ever-reliable MacColl.

Watching this magical performance back again is both heartwarming and tinged with sadness, knowing that the same magic will never be recreated.

Yet there is a sense that somehow MacColl wouldn’t want fans to mourn her premature departure but rather celebrate the great things she did and good times she had.

So Happy Christmas…