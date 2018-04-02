WATCH: Shocking CCTV footage shows moment woman, 30s, mugged and stabbed in Dublin
News

THIS is the shocking moment a woman received stab wounds while being mugged by a man in south Dublin.

The incident occurred in Clondalkin at approximately 10pm on Friday night.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was approached by a man near the Mill Park apartment complex on the Old Nangor Road.

CCTV footage shows the attacker grabing her from behind in an attempt to steal her bag.

After a struggle the man strikes the woman a number of times as he continues to pull at her bag.

Eventually the assailant gives up and sprints away from the scene.

The woman was rushed to Tallaght Hospital with stab wounds to her hands and legs.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

In a statement, a Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a robbery which occurred in Mill Park, Clondalkin on 30 March 2018 at approximately 10pm.

"A woman in her 30s was approached by a male who tried to take her handbag.

"She received non-life threatening stab wounds to her hand and leg and was taken to Tallaght Hospital."

Gardai confirmed that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

They have appealed for any witnessess to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is urged to call Clondalkin Garda Station on 016 667 600.

