'We are all heartbroken': Tributes paid to man who died following Co. Fermanagh collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Fermanagh.

Vincent 'Vinny' Smith, who was in his 50s, had been riding a Honda quad on the Moat Road in Lisnaskea when the collision occurred.

The father-of-two died at the scene of the collision, which was reported just before 7.40am on Saturday.

'Life and soul of the club'

Paying tribute to their club member and former player, GAA club Lisnaskea Emmetts described Mr Smith as 'an invaluable volunteer as a coach and helper in maintaining our grounds'.

"Vinny was a dedicated member of the Emmetts hurling teams over many years, winning multiple competitions at underage and senior level including county league and championship and Armagh league titles with the club," they posted on Facebook.

It added that he also represented Fermanagh GAA senior hurlers 'with distinction for several seasons'.

The Mad Dog motorcycle club, of which Mr Smith was a member, also paid tribute.

"The club would like to announce the untimely death of our dear club member and friend Vinny Smith," the Fermanagh-based club posted on social media.

"[We] are all heartbroken to say the least. Vinny was the life and soul of the club and he will leave a deep hole in our hearts."

Mr Smith recently volunteered at the Gone But Not Forgotten Bikers annual memorial, which remembers motorcyclists who have passed away on the roads.

The project also offers support to families who have lost loved ones.

"We are devastated for you, your family, club mates and many friends today," the organisation posted on Facebook.

"May you rest in peace brother."

Meanwhile, Áine Murphy, Sinn Féin MLA for Fermangah / South Tyrone, described the tragedy as 'absolutely heartbreaking'.

"My immediate thoughts and prayers are with all of Vinny's family and friends at this extremely sad and difficult time," she added.

Investigation

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit has said detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

They would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage that could assist them.

Anyone with information is asked to call on 101, quoting reference 290 of September 14.