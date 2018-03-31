Weather warning issued for Easter bank holiday weekend
News

A STATUS YELLOW weather warning has been issued for Ireland for the long weekend.

The warning predicts rain and snow for Sunday and Monday.

According to Met Éireann, heavy rain and very strong winds will become widespread on Sunday night, with potentially continuing into Monday morning.

The rain may turn to sleet as it spreads up to the north of the country with some snow on hills predicted.

More rain, sleet and snow has been predicted for most of Monday in the North. Everywhere else in the country is to turn less cold with rain set to gradually give way to showers.

The status yellow warning was issued today at 4 pm.
It's set to become valid from tomorrow at 6.01pm to Monday 2nd April at 6pm.

