Weather warnings issued as Storm Ciarán heads for Ireland

WEATHER warnings have been issued for Ireland as Storm Ciarán is on track to hit the nation this week.

Met Éireann has warned of a “very unsettled end to October and start to November with Storm Ciarán on the way”.

The storm, which was named by the UK Met Office on Sunday, October 29, is due to pass close to the south coast of Ireland tomorrow night, November 1.

Showers and longer spells of rain are forecast for the region today ahead of Storm Ciarán’s arrival.

A weather advisory has been issued as the unsettled weather is expected to continue to have an impact across the country this week.

The advisory said “on Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times over Ireland with flooding likely in places, as soils are saturated and river levels are high”.

They added: “Later Wednesday and on Thursday, Storm Ciarán will bring falls of heavy rain and strong winds.

“Current indications suggest the heaviest rain and strongest winds will be in Munster and Leinster with flooding likely,” they explained.

Members of the public have been warned to expect poor visibility and difficult or dangerous driving conditions over the course of this week, with the warning in effect until 11.30pm on Thursday, November 2.

There will be “very little respite from the rain” ahead of Storm Ciarán, the weather forecasters confirmed, as showers and spells of rain are expected to continue today..

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said: “More widespread and potentially heavy rain on Tuesday will lead to a further deterioration in ground conditions and river levels.

“So, there will be an ongoing risk of localised flooding as we move into the new week.”

This wet weather is likely to “exacerbate the impact of Storm Ciarán on Wednesday evening and Thursday”, they add.

Current indications suggest that the storm will track past Ireland’s south coast on Wednesday evening and night before moving northeastwards through the Irish Sea and over the UK.