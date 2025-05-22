Weight loss injections set to be offered by Northern Irish health service for first time

A NEW obesity service in Northern Ireland will see people given access to weight loss injections via the health service for the first time.

Announced this week, a new Regional Obesity Management Service is scheduled to start early next year.

“This phase will focus on the development of a community-based service where patients will have access to lifestyle support as well as obesity medication, if clinically appropriate,” Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, who gave the go-ahead for the new service, said this week.

“Currently, health service patients in NI do not have access to specialist weight management provision – including innovative weight loss injections/medications,” a spokesperson for his department explained.

“This service will support access to weight loss medication in line with NICE guidance,’ they added.

“Rollout will be carefully managed in a phased manner to ensure that treatment is provided in a safe and effective manner.”

Further phases of the service will develop other interventions such as weight loss surgery.

“This is a very significant step forward,” Mr Nesbitt said.

“I have many competing demands on a seriously overstretched budget but I was determined to prioritise this area.”

He explained: “Obesity is a significant public health issue in Northern Ireland, with 65 per cent of adults and 26 per cent of children living with obesity or overweight.

“Those living with being overweight or obese are at a higher risk of a range of major health conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

“As I have repeatedly emphasised, my ambition is to shift our health’s service focus from treating ill people to helping them stay healthy.”

The annual cost of obesity to in the North is estimated to be £414m a year.