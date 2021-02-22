When is Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah and how can I watch it?

THE BIGGEST interview of the year is coming after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey in what's expected to be an explosively revealing interview about life in - and then out of - the British Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan are ... divisive figures to say the least, but lovers and loathers alike of the (former) royal couple are now tenterhooks, excitedly awaiting the big reveal.

It's the first time the couple will have spoken to the media since their infamous split from royal and public life last year, and given the reasonably ugly fallout, it should get pretty juicy.

For anyone looking to tune in, here's what we know:

When will the interview air?

It will air on Sunday, March 7.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on American channel CBS, who have exclusive rights to the footage.

It's also been suggested that the interview, or parts of it, could be made available on CBS's YouTube channel, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

CBS have said that the interview is set for global distribution after it airs, so expect to find it pretty much everywhere on March 8.

What can we expect from the interview?

It's understood that "nothing is off limits", and Oprah - a friend of Meghan's - has been allowed to delve into almost any and every aspect of their personal and public lives.

The interview has already been filmed, and reports indicate that Meghan discusses "stepping into royal life, marriage, and motherhood," as well as her philanthropic work and living life "under intense public pressure".

For the second half of the interview, Harry joins in, and the pair discuss the reasoning behind 'Mexit' and their move to America, as well as the recent announcement that they're expecting a second child.

Royal Family reaction and re-shoot

Reports suggest that the British Royal Family has reacted badly to news of the interview, and are extremely unhappy with Harry and Meghan's decision to reveal private and intimate details about what goes on behind the scenes in the Royal Family.

Following news of the interview, Harry and Meghan's sport and military patronages were removed, ahead of schedule.

It's also understood that parts of the interview may be edited following the reaction of the Royal Family.

It's alleged that CBS now wants to re-shoot some of the interview, in light of complaints made by Harry's family.