Where we're going, we don't need causeways! Back to the Future star visits famous Co. Antrim landmark
Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd has visited the Giant's Causeway (Images: Dave Benett/Getty Images for McFly Productions Ltd; Tourism Ireland photographed by Chris Hill)

IT’S often joked that some of Northern Ireland's politicians live in the past, so maybe Hollywood actor Christopher Lloyd could help whisk them into the present.

The Back to the Future star has been visiting the North and on Friday shared some pictures of his trip on social media.

Lloyd, 86, memorably played Doctor Emmett Brown in the time-travelling movie series and quoted some of the lines from the movie as he explored the spectacular Giant's Causeway in Co. Antrim.

"This is heavy!" wrote Lloyd, quoting Michael J. Fox's character Marty McFly as he shared pictures of himself at the unique rock formation, which was formed 60m years ago.

He also shared a video from the World Heritage Site as he quoted his own character's catchphrase from the movie series: "Great Scott!"

Lloyd had appeared in several critically-acclaimed movies before Back to the Future, including One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Onion Field and The Postman Always Rings Twice.

However, he is most well known for playing Doc Brown in the time-travelling trilogy, with the first film in the series grossing almost $390m at the box office following its release in 1985.

It spawned two successful sequels, with the third movie seeing Marty meet his great-great grandparents Seamus and Maggie McFly, who had emigrated from Ireland to America in the late 19th century.

Just as memorable as the characters played by Lloyd and Fox in the movies was the time machine itself, which Lloyd's character created from a retrofitted DMC DeLorean.

The iconic car with its gull-wing doors, stainless steel body panels and rear-mounted engine was manufactured in Dunmurry on the outskirts of Belfast before DMC filed for bankruptcy in 1982.

As Doc Brown tells Marty in the original movie: "The way I see it, if you're going to build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style!"

While Back to the Future creators Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale have consistently said there will be no more movies in the franchise, here's hoping Lloyd shares more moments from his trip to the Emerald Isle.

