Wicklow girl dies in balcony fall in Majorica

AN 11-year-old Co. Wicklow girl has died while on holiday after falling off a hotel balcony in Majorca.

Clodagh Phelan died after falling from the 7th floor balcony.

La Guardia Civil, the Spanish police, say there are treating the death as an accident.

The police confirmed that she fell from the balcony on July 21, and died from her injuries sustained in the fall.

Clodagh was staying with her parents Liam and Vaerie and two brothers at the Club Mac Hotel in Port d'Alcudia, Majorca. She sustained fatal injuries after falling 65ft (approximately 20 metres) from the balcony.

Clodagh's athletics club Parnell AC said in a statement: "Parnell A.C. are truly heartbroken to share the devastating news of the passing of Clodagh Phelan, one of our juvenile athletes and friend to many of our younger athletes.

"Clodagh tragically passed away following an accident on holidays. Clodagh was a beautiful, spirited child and a great athlete who excelled in many sports, not just athletics.

"Her family Valerie, Liam, Will, and David and extended family are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. As a mark of respect and to allow us all time to grieve the loss of Clodagh, there will be no training until further notice."

The Irish consular services have said they are aware of the incident and are providing consular advice and support.