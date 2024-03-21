Will 'Chuckle Sisters' Partnership Endure Thanks to Washington?
News

Will 'Chuckle Sisters' Partnership Endure Thanks to Washington?

Michelle O'Neill, Nancy Pelosi and Emma Little-Pengelly (image by Peter Kelly).jpg

The Irish Post’s PETER KELLY reports from Washington

OPTIMISTS say politics is the art of the possible, but for decades Northern Ireland was filed under 'Mission Impossible'. But not any more it seems after Washington St Patrick's Week 2024.
The precious international dividends of the unlikeliest of partnerships – Sinn Féin and the DUP, was dramatically witnessed Stateside this week.
In breath-taking contrast with long-worn cynicism towards the North's politicians back home, the new Stormont leadership of Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly was feted and championed across the US capital at the highest levels, including the White House.
They were Ireland's new political rock stars, even overshadowing the (now former) Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's characteristically smooth dominance of all things governmental, across St Patrick's week events.

From Embassy reception parties to $1,000 a plate Ireland Fund galas, to business breakfasts, the appetite for the 'Michelle and Emma Show' was more insatiable than even for the traditional Irish fare being served. Mutual mood music accompanied for extra nourishment - with both figures harmoniously singing from the hymn-sheet and promising to work through any future sour notes.
Cue the First Minister's use of republicans' previously avoided term 'Northern Ireland' on one side, to be reciprocated with the deputy First Minister's preference for her identity as 'Ulster Scots' rather than British, to underline her unionist credentials.

It was an exercise of 'knowing your audience' par excellence.
Last year at the White House and beyond, I witnessed the stark contrast between the two parties' approaches, which augured badly. Sinn Féin's ease of interaction across the corridors of power throughout Washington. Versus the DUP's presence, whilst sending a delegation but seemingly reluctance to engage. They mostly mingled among themselves on the periphery of events.
Not so this time.
DUP messaging 'stepped up to the plate' to articulate their case with fluency equal to Sinn Féin's. The 'new generation' of Michelle and Emma as Joint Heads of Government (the First Minister's phrase) were wooed wherever they went.

With an air of surreality, the new kids on the political block were the story of St Patrick's Week 2024 in Washington.
Accompanying the events again with the White House Press Corps, I sensed unusual hope and ambition that oozed from the central message resembling a blatant charm offensive. Achieving such coveted access to such power and economic potential for a region the size of the North is the envy of the world. Both Stormont leaders will return to Belfast this week with a bump, but the US experience will have been magnetic. As I dashed between Capitol Hill and the New York St Patrick's Day Parade, gone were the banners such as 'England Get Out of Ireland'.

The intoxicating lure of top level access to US opportunity for Northern Ireland may well now be irresistible enough that the partnership of the 'Chuckle Sisters' will endure.

Time will tell.

Veteran Irish Post journalist, reporter and columnist Peter Kelly

See More: DUP, Sinn Féin, Stormont, Washington

Related

Stormont Executive ministers in Washington for St Patrick's festivities
News 6 days ago

Stormont Executive ministers in Washington for St Patrick's festivities

By: Peter Kelly

Game-changer at Stormont
News 1 month ago

Game-changer at Stormont

By: Peter Kelly

Secretary of State says power sharing deal 'protects Northern Ireland's place in the UK'
News 1 month ago

Secretary of State says power sharing deal 'protects Northern Ireland's place in the UK'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Dervish and Niall McCabe among Irish artists receiving government funds to support global gigs
News 9 hours ago

Dervish and Niall McCabe among Irish artists receiving government funds to support global gigs

By: Fiona Audley

Sinéad Keenan returns as new series of ratings winner Unforgotten begins filming
Entertainment 10 hours ago

Sinéad Keenan returns as new series of ratings winner Unforgotten begins filming

By: Fiona Audley

Actor Emmet Bergin, star of hit Irish drama series Glenroe, passes away
News 18 hours ago

Actor Emmet Bergin, star of hit Irish drama series Glenroe, passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Murder investigation launched after man dies days after Co. Cork assault
News 20 hours ago

Murder investigation launched after man dies days after Co. Cork assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman from Co. Armagh jailed after conning employers out of more than £200,000
News 21 hours ago

Woman from Co. Armagh jailed after conning employers out of more than £200,000

By: Gerard Donaghy