Will 'Chuckle Sisters' Partnership Endure Thanks to Washington?

The Irish Post’s PETER KELLY reports from Washington

OPTIMISTS say politics is the art of the possible, but for decades Northern Ireland was filed under 'Mission Impossible'. But not any more it seems after Washington St Patrick's Week 2024.

The precious international dividends of the unlikeliest of partnerships – Sinn Féin and the DUP, was dramatically witnessed Stateside this week.

In breath-taking contrast with long-worn cynicism towards the North's politicians back home, the new Stormont leadership of Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly was feted and championed across the US capital at the highest levels, including the White House.

They were Ireland's new political rock stars, even overshadowing the (now former) Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's characteristically smooth dominance of all things governmental, across St Patrick's week events.

From Embassy reception parties to $1,000 a plate Ireland Fund galas, to business breakfasts, the appetite for the 'Michelle and Emma Show' was more insatiable than even for the traditional Irish fare being served. Mutual mood music accompanied for extra nourishment - with both figures harmoniously singing from the hymn-sheet and promising to work through any future sour notes.

Cue the First Minister's use of republicans' previously avoided term 'Northern Ireland' on one side, to be reciprocated with the deputy First Minister's preference for her identity as 'Ulster Scots' rather than British, to underline her unionist credentials.

It was an exercise of 'knowing your audience' par excellence.

Last year at the White House and beyond, I witnessed the stark contrast between the two parties' approaches, which augured badly. Sinn Féin's ease of interaction across the corridors of power throughout Washington. Versus the DUP's presence, whilst sending a delegation but seemingly reluctance to engage. They mostly mingled among themselves on the periphery of events.

Not so this time.

DUP messaging 'stepped up to the plate' to articulate their case with fluency equal to Sinn Féin's. The 'new generation' of Michelle and Emma as Joint Heads of Government (the First Minister's phrase) were wooed wherever they went.

With an air of surreality, the new kids on the political block were the story of St Patrick's Week 2024 in Washington.

Accompanying the events again with the White House Press Corps, I sensed unusual hope and ambition that oozed from the central message resembling a blatant charm offensive. Achieving such coveted access to such power and economic potential for a region the size of the North is the envy of the world. Both Stormont leaders will return to Belfast this week with a bump, but the US experience will have been magnetic. As I dashed between Capitol Hill and the New York St Patrick's Day Parade, gone were the banners such as 'England Get Out of Ireland'.

The intoxicating lure of top level access to US opportunity for Northern Ireland may well now be irresistible enough that the partnership of the 'Chuckle Sisters' will endure.

Time will tell.