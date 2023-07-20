Witness appeal after driver leaves scene of fatal collision on Irish road
News

Witness appeal after driver leaves scene of fatal collision on Irish road

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision between a truck and a car in Co. Kildare.

The incident happened at around 10.50pm on July 18 on the R403 in Celbridge.

A passenger from the car, a man in his 20s, died due to the injuries he sustained in the collision.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The male driver of the truck, who is aged in his 30s, was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

See More: Collision, Gardai, Kildare

Related

Pedestrian killed in horror collision on Irish road
News 2 days ago

Pedestrian killed in horror collision on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Woman arrested as girl dies after car collides with primary school building in Wimbledon
News 1 week ago

Woman arrested as girl dies after car collides with primary school building in Wimbledon

By: Fiona Audley

Man charged after fatal collision in Co. Cork
News 2 weeks ago

Man charged after fatal collision in Co. Cork

By: Irish Post

Latest

Skulls stolen from Irish island of Inishbofin more then 130 years ago are finally laid to rest
News 14 hours ago

Skulls stolen from Irish island of Inishbofin more then 130 years ago are finally laid to rest

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men charged with manslaughter in relation to 2022 assault
News 19 hours ago

Two men charged with manslaughter in relation to 2022 assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men plead guilty following attempt to collect deceased man's pension in Carlow
News 19 hours ago

Two men plead guilty following attempt to collect deceased man's pension in Carlow

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police open arson investigation after five vehicles torched in Co. Armagh
News 20 hours ago

Police open arson investigation after five vehicles torched in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenager and two men arrested in connection with car thefts across Ireland
News 1 day ago

Teenager and two men arrested in connection with car thefts across Ireland

By: Irish Post