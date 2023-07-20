Witness appeal after driver leaves scene of fatal collision on Irish road

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision between a truck and a car in Co. Kildare.

The incident happened at around 10.50pm on July 18 on the R403 in Celbridge.

A passenger from the car, a man in his 20s, died due to the injuries he sustained in the collision.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The male driver of the truck, who is aged in his 30s, was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”