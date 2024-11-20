Witness appeal after man seriously assaulted in afternoon attack
Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man was attacked in broad daylight in a street in Co. Kildare.

The victim, aged on his early 20s, was assaulted shortly before 12noon on Monday, November 18 close to a housing estate in Naas.

“The incident occurred shortly before 12 noon on Newbridge Road, near the Ardconagh Housing Estate,” gardaí said in a statement.

“The victim was approached by a lone male and assaulted, sustaining facial injuries,” they added.

“He was subsequently taken to Naas Hospital for treatment”

A man, aged in his 20s has since been arrested in relation to the incident and is being held at a garda station in Kildare.

Officers have called on witnesses to come forward.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward,” they state.

“In addition, they are appealing to those with video footage, particularly dash-cam footage from motorists traveling on Newbridge Road near the Ardconagh Housing Estate at the time, to come forward,” they add.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

