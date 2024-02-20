Witness appeal after pedestrian injured in ‘serious hit-and-run’

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a driver who was involved in a collision which left a pedestrian hospitalised failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are investigating the incident which saw a pedestrian struck by a car on St. John’s Road West in Dublin in the early hours of February 18.

“Gardaí at Kilmainham are appealing for witnesses following a serious hit-and-run road traffic collision that occurred on St. John’s Road West, Dublin 8 Sunday, 18th February 2024,” a Gardaí spokesperson confirmed.

“Shortly after 4 am, the Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a car near Heuston Train Station on St. John’s Road West.

“The motorist failed to remain at the scene,” they added.

“The pedestrian, a male in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to St. James’s Hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Those with camera footage (including dash cam) of the location at the time are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station at 01 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.