Witness appeal after pedestrian injured in ‘serious hit-and-run’
News

Witness appeal after pedestrian injured in ‘serious hit-and-run’

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a driver who was involved in a collision which left a pedestrian hospitalised failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are investigating the incident which saw a pedestrian struck by a car on St. John’s Road West in Dublin in the early hours of February 18.

“Gardaí at Kilmainham are appealing for witnesses following a serious hit-and-run road traffic collision that occurred on St. John’s Road West, Dublin 8 Sunday, 18th February 2024,” a Gardaí spokesperson confirmed.

“Shortly after 4 am, the Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian was struck by a car near Heuston Train Station on St. John’s Road West.

“The motorist failed to remain at the scene,” they added.

“The pedestrian, a male in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to St. James’s Hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Those with camera footage (including dash cam) of the location at the time are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station at 01 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

See More: Dublin

Related

Submachine gun among firearms seized by gardaí during searches
News 1 day ago

Submachine gun among firearms seized by gardaí during searches

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest made after €830k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin
News 4 days ago

Arrest made after €830k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Driver dies following Valentine’s Day collision on Irish road
News 4 days ago

Driver dies following Valentine’s Day collision on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Latest

Young man dies in Co. Kilkenny collision
News 1 day ago

Young man dies in Co. Kilkenny collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fourteen people sentenced following investigation into East Belfast UVF
News 1 day ago

Fourteen people sentenced following investigation into East Belfast UVF

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police name man who died following Derry collision
News 1 day ago

Police name man who died following Derry collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

McCafferty ballad is the basis for a new novel
Culture 2 days ago

McCafferty ballad is the basis for a new novel

By: Irish Post

Pontins apologises for anti-Irish discrimination as holiday firm's list of ‘undesirable’ names released
News 4 days ago

Pontins apologises for anti-Irish discrimination as holiday firm's list of ‘undesirable’ names released

By: Fiona Audley