Wolfe Tones announce they will play one last gig in 2025
News

Wolfe Tones announce they will play one last gig in 2025

Tommy Byrne of The Wolfe Tones performing at Electric Picnic in 2023 (Image: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)

IRISH rebel band The Wolfe Tones have revealed they will bow out in style with one last gig to round off their remarkable career.

Last year, the band said 'all good things must come to an end' as they announced a final tour to mark their 60th anniversary, after which they intended to retire.

The sold-out tour finished with three consecutive nights at the 3Arena in Dublin earlier this month as fans flocked to bid farewell to the band.

However, given the unprecedented demand for tickets, the group have announced one final show at Limerick's Thomond Park for July 2025.

"We have been completely overwhelmed by the reaction to the recent shows at the 3Arena, Dublin, and SSE Arena, Belfast," said the band's Brian Warfield.

"All shows sold out very fast and we know that a lot of people were left disappointed they could not see The Wolfe Tones for one last time.

"We are truly humbled, and the demand to see the group in a major outdoor setting for a final time has been immense.

"We are therefore delighted to have the opportunity to perform in a major stadium concert at the famed Thomond Park on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

"It will be the final farewell and goodbye to all our friends, so let's do it in true Limerick style!"

Tickets for the show, which promises 'an incredible night of music, memories and Irish pride', go on general sale on Monday, October 28, priced at €49.90 and €59.90.

Presale tickets are available from 9am on Friday, October 25 from Ticketmaster.

See More: The Wolfe Tones, Thomond Park

Related

The Wolfe Tones celebrate their 60th anniversary with an Irish Post Award
News 2 weeks ago

The Wolfe Tones celebrate their 60th anniversary with an Irish Post Award

By: Irish Post

Graffiti on the Wonderwall? Liam Gallagher backs call for Wolfe Tones to support Oasis in Dublin
News 1 month ago

Graffiti on the Wonderwall? Liam Gallagher backs call for Wolfe Tones to support Oasis in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Wolfe Tones hit out after Leinster Rugby apologises for playing Celtic Symphony
News 1 year ago

Wolfe Tones hit out after Leinster Rugby apologises for playing Celtic Symphony

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Tumbling Paddies and BibleCode Sundays turn out for Irish charity fundraiser
Entertainment 1 day ago

Tumbling Paddies and BibleCode Sundays turn out for Irish charity fundraiser

By: Irish Post

Former home of missing Kyran Durnin searched by gardai
News 1 day ago

Former home of missing Kyran Durnin searched by gardai

By: Fiona Audley

‘Every parent’s worst nightmare': Funeral confirmed for young man who died in Galway crash
News 1 day ago

‘Every parent’s worst nightmare': Funeral confirmed for young man who died in Galway crash

By: Fiona Audley

New average speed cameras go live in Ireland this week – with fine and penalty points for offenders
News 1 day ago

New average speed cameras go live in Ireland this week – with fine and penalty points for offenders

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí issue appeal for information as concerns grow for missing Irishman
News 1 day ago

Gardaí issue appeal for information as concerns grow for missing Irishman

By: Fiona Audley