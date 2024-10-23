Wolfe Tones announce they will play one last gig in 2025

IRISH rebel band The Wolfe Tones have revealed they will bow out in style with one last gig to round off their remarkable career.

Last year, the band said 'all good things must come to an end' as they announced a final tour to mark their 60th anniversary, after which they intended to retire.

The sold-out tour finished with three consecutive nights at the 3Arena in Dublin earlier this month as fans flocked to bid farewell to the band.

However, given the unprecedented demand for tickets, the group have announced one final show at Limerick's Thomond Park for July 2025.

"We have been completely overwhelmed by the reaction to the recent shows at the 3Arena, Dublin, and SSE Arena, Belfast," said the band's Brian Warfield.

"All shows sold out very fast and we know that a lot of people were left disappointed they could not see The Wolfe Tones for one last time.

"We are truly humbled, and the demand to see the group in a major outdoor setting for a final time has been immense.

"We are therefore delighted to have the opportunity to perform in a major stadium concert at the famed Thomond Park on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

"It will be the final farewell and goodbye to all our friends, so let's do it in true Limerick style!"

Tickets for the show, which promises 'an incredible night of music, memories and Irish pride', go on general sale on Monday, October 28, priced at €49.90 and €59.90.

Presale tickets are available from 9am on Friday, October 25 from Ticketmaster.