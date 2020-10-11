Wolfwalkers: Watch the spellbinding new trailer for the Irish animated film that’s earning rave reviews

A STUNNING new trailer for the much-anticipated Irish animated film, Wolfwalkers, has debuted online ahead of the film’s released.

Co-directed by two-time Academy Award-nominee Tomm Moore (Song Of The Sea, The Secret of Kells), and co-produced by the Academy Award-nominated Cartoon Saloon (The Breadwinner), the new film is set to be released in Ireland on Friday, October 30.

Co-directed by Ross Stewart, the film boasts an impressive voice cast that includes Sean Bean (Game Of Thrones), Tommy Tiernan (Derry Girls), Maria Doyle Kennedy (The Commitments), and Simon McBurney (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation).

The third installment of the Irish folklore trilogy from Cartoon Saloon, that follows on from The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers has already earned plaudits for distinctive hand-drawn animation style and enchanting story.

It follows the adventures of Robyn Goodfellowe (Honor Kneafsey), a young apprentice hunter who sets off on a journey to Ireland with her father (Sean Bean) on a special mission.

Set in a time of superstition and magic, they are on a quest to wipe out the last wolf pack, whatever the cost.

But, while exploring the forbidden lands that lie outside the city walls, Robyn ends up befriending a free-spirited girl by the name of Mebh (Eva Whittaker).

Robyn soon discovers that Mebh is member of a mysterious tribe said to have the ability to transform into wolves by night.

As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers.

In the process, however, she also risks turning into the very thing her father has been tasked to destroy.

Wolfwalkers drew rave reviews when it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and could be set for further acclaim at the London Film Festival this week.

Ahead of its release later this month, check out the trailer above.