Wolfwalkers: Watch the spellbinding new trailer for the Irish animated film that’s earning rave reviews
News

Wolfwalkers: Watch the spellbinding new trailer for the Irish animated film that’s earning rave reviews

A STUNNING new trailer for the much-anticipated Irish animated film, Wolfwalkers, has debuted online ahead of the film’s released.

Co-directed by two-time Academy Award-nominee Tomm Moore (Song Of The Sea, The Secret of Kells), and co-produced by the Academy Award-nominated Cartoon Saloon (The Breadwinner), the new film is set to be released in Ireland on Friday, October 30.

Co-directed by Ross Stewart, the film boasts an impressive voice cast that includes Sean Bean (Game Of Thrones), Tommy Tiernan (Derry Girls), Maria Doyle Kennedy (The Commitments), and Simon McBurney (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation).

The third installment of the Irish folklore trilogy from Cartoon Saloon, that follows on from The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers has already earned plaudits for distinctive hand-drawn animation style and enchanting story.

It follows the adventures of Robyn Goodfellowe (Honor Kneafsey), a young apprentice hunter who sets off on a journey to Ireland with her father (Sean Bean) on a special mission.

Advertisement

Set in a time of superstition and magic, they are on a quest to wipe out the last wolf pack, whatever the cost.

But, while exploring the forbidden lands that lie outside the city walls, Robyn ends up befriending a free-spirited girl by the name of Mebh (Eva Whittaker).

Robyn soon discovers that Mebh is member of a mysterious tribe said to have the ability to transform into wolves by night.

As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers.

In the process, however, she also risks turning into the very thing her father has been tasked to destroy.

Wolfwalkers drew rave reviews when it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and could be set for further acclaim at the London Film Festival this week.

Advertisement

Ahead of its release later this month, check out the trailer above.

See More: Film, Irish Film, Wolfwalkers

Related

The story of the Dublin boys who ran away to New York
News 27 minutes ago

The story of the Dublin boys who ran away to New York

By: Jack Beresford

Netflix facing criminal charge in Texas over 'lewd’ depiction of children in 'Cuties'
News 4 days ago

Netflix facing criminal charge in Texas over 'lewd’ depiction of children in 'Cuties'

By: Jack Beresford

DreamWorks, the studio behind Shrek, is working on an animated leprechaun movie
News 1 week ago

DreamWorks, the studio behind Shrek, is working on an animated leprechaun movie

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Leo Varadkar says 'short, hard lockdown’ may be needed ‘to knock the virus on the head again'
News 5 hours ago

Leo Varadkar says 'short, hard lockdown’ may be needed ‘to knock the virus on the head again'

By: Jack Beresford

Dublin’s famous Christmas lights to return to the Irish capital this year
News 1 day ago

Dublin’s famous Christmas lights to return to the Irish capital this year

By: Jack Beresford

Michael D Higgins says world must ‘reflect on systemic weaknesses’ in society exposed by COVID-19
News 1 day ago

Michael D Higgins says world must ‘reflect on systemic weaknesses’ in society exposed by COVID-19

By: Jack Beresford

Double-decker bus causes chaos after getting stuck under bridge in Cork
News 1 day ago

Double-decker bus causes chaos after getting stuck under bridge in Cork

By: Jack Beresford

Adorable 90-year-old Irish granny given surprise drive-by birthday parade by local community
News 1 day ago

Adorable 90-year-old Irish granny given surprise drive-by birthday parade by local community

By: Jack Beresford