Woman arrested after cocaine worth €134,000 seized at Dublin Airport

A WOMAN has been arrested after cocaine with an estimated value of €134,000 was seized at Dublin Airport.

Revenue officers uncovered the drugs on Saturday after stopping and searching the baggage of a passenger who had arrived on a flight from Paris.

Revenue say the discovery of the 1.9kg of cocaine was the result of an intelligence-led operation.

A woman in her 30s was arrested and subsequently charged by An Garda Síochána.

She appeared before the courts earlier today, while investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.