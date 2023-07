A WOMAN has been charged with numerous counts of theft in Co. Laois.

Aged in her 70s, the charges against the woman relate to a Gardaí investigation into multiple incidents of theft.

These thefts took place between 1993 and 2023 respectively.

She was due to appear before Laois District Court this morning (Thursday, July 6) at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson confirmed today.