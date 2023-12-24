Woman charged with murder of five-month-old baby daughter following park incident

A WOMAN has appeared in court after being charged with the murder of her five-month-old baby daughter.

Hayley Macfarlane, 39, from Barnsley, West Yorkshire was arrested following an incident in Woodhouse Moor park in Leeds on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the baby was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Friday, Macfarlane was charged with the murder of her five-month-old daughter Evelyn and appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

She was remanded into custody during the brief hearing and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court next Thursday.