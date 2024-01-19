OBE for Leeds pioneer in palliative care

Kerry Jackson accepts the award on behalf of the local community

KERRY Jackson , the chief executive of Kerry Jackson OBE, one of the leading charities in Leeds, has been awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List.

Her citation reads: “Kerry Jackson, has been awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her exceptional contributions to the field of palliative care.”

The citation also points out that under the leadership of Kerry St. Gemma’s Hospice has been awarded Outstanding rating by the national Care Quality Commission who rate health care institutions nationally.

Under Kerry’s stewardship, the team at St. Gemma’s has become the world’s first University Teaching Hospice, and recognised locally, nationally, and internationally for its pioneering approach to end-of-life care.

Kerry took up the post of Chief Executive of St Gemma’s Hospice in 2010. Prior to joining St Gemma’s she worked in a number of healthcare roles, including the Department of Health’s Private Finance Unit; Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust where she was Project Director for the £250m Bexley wing cancer centre; and Nova Healthcare as Chief Executive.

Kerry’s qualifications include BA in Economics and English and PG Diploma in Project Leadership. She took part in the NHS Leadership Academy’s Intersect Programme. She is also a Chartered Accountant, having trained and worked at Deloitte from 1989 to 1997.

Kerry told The Irish Post “We are here today because of the pioneering vision and action of the Sisters of Cross and Passion who founded the hospice in 1978. They had three visions to support end of life, the families afterwards and education. Today the hospice has links with medical students, GPs, prison chaplains and many more, all through or research and partnership with the university of Leeds.”

Speaking about her Irish background Kerry said: “My 80-year-old mother founded an Irish Dancing School in Leeds back in 1968 and my sister and I can still do a two-hand reel, if required! Mum's family were all O’Donnells and dad’s family came from Castlebar. Co. Mayo. We cared for Dad here until he died in 2013.”

Kerry added: “I would also really like to thank the incredible Leeds community who tirelessly help to raise the funds needed to run the hospice. None of it would be possible without them, so I accept this honour on their behalf too.”